Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed appointed NAB chairman

04 March,2023 09:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Saturday appointed Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A notification issued by the Prime Minister House stated that “In terms of Section 6 of the National Accountability Ordinan e, 1999 (XVIII of 1999), as amended from time to time, consultation between the Leader of the House is the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has been made and there is a consensus on the name of Lt.Gen(Retd.) Nazir Ahmad, for his appointment by the Federal Government as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Profile

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed was commissioned in the 40 Frontier Force Regiment, Pakistan Army in 1983. He graduated from the Command and Staff College, and the National Defence University, Pakistan.

Prior to his appointment as commander of the XI Corps (Peshawar Corps) in December 2016, he served as commander of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in addition to commanding an infantry division in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He was promoted to lieutenant general in 2014 and was subsequently appointed as inspector general of Communications and Information Technology at the General Headquarters. Before retiring from the service in 2018, he also commanded a military formation in South Waziristan as a major general.