Death of a dream

04 March,2023 07:41 pm

QUETTA (Web Desk) – A Pakistani family is pining for a young boy who lost his life after being drowned in Italy shipwreck.

The vessel which was said to have 200 migrants sank in sea a few days ago, claiming several lives. Azan Afridi, a teenager from Peshawar, was one of the migrants who met the tragic fate in a bid to reach green pastures. The body of the seventh-grader, who was trying to make it to the southern European country to pursue his dream of higher education, was identified by his uncle in Italy.

The news of Azan’s death has shattered the dream of a young one and his family. His body was identified four days after the boat sank in the foreign seas.

In another tragic story, Shahida Raza, a former national hockey player for Pakistan, lost her life.

