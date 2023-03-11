Ahsan Iqbal says exports' increase must for economic prosperity

11 March,2023 08:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the country needed to enhance its exports volume to achieve prosperity.

He also called for the transparent tax collection for increasing the revenue.

Mr Iqbal also highlighted the need of hard work for lifting the poor people and providing them a level playing field while saying stability was required for any economic prosperity.

He said the history of 75 years showed the country was not able to implement the formulated policies. He added this short-sightedness pushed the country decades back.

The minister urged cooperation among all stakeholders for prosperity while mentioning national interests should not be sacrificed at the cost of politics.