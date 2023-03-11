Memon says Imran Khan doing politics over dead bodies

11 March,2023 07:31 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Sunday that Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan could go to any extent to use dead bodies for politics.



Talking to the media in Karachi, he said the people had witnessed the result of the local election in which the Pakistan Peoples P

arty defeated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with a heavy margin.

Mr Memon added the PTI needed to be relevant in politics and for that, he could use any strategy including using the dead bodies of his supporters.

The PPP’s stalwart highlighted that the PTI chief wanted anarchy in the country and he said it seemed Imran Khan now feared Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is second in line to the most senior member in the PTI.

