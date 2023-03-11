PM welcomes KSA-Iran agreement for resumption of diplomatic ties

11 March,2023 06:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the signing of the historic agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran for the resumption of diplomatic ties.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said “This China-mediated deal augurs well for peace, stability & economic development in ME & Muslim world.”

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 11, 2023

He further observed that it showed that with collective wisdom, win-win outcomes were possible.

Earlier, on Friday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press statement, said that Pakistan firmly believed that this important diplomatic breakthrough would contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Pakistan commended the role played by China’s visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue.

“We laud sagacious leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran for this very positive development,” it was added.

With a history of consistently supporting and coordinating efforts for bridging gaps between the two brotherly countries, the spokesperson said, “Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the Middle East and the region. We hope this positive step would define a template for regional cooperation and harmony.”