11 March,2023 07:12 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) interim Chief Minister (CM) Azam Khan said on Saturday drug consumption in the country and especially in the KP was concerning.

He said the trend among youth was more worrisome as 11pc of the province’s population was addicted to drugs. “It is our collective responsibility to save the youth from drugs”, he added.