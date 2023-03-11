Imran has become an epitome of cowardice, fear: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has become an epitome of cowardice and fear.

In a tweet, terming Imran a foreign agent, Toshakhana watch thief and cowardly person, she said he had plastered his leg to avoid charge sheeting in Toshakhana case.

Taking a jibe, she said to avoid foreign funding case, Imran became handicapped, security became an excuse to escape from the Tyrian case, and he became a senior citizen in the case of threats against institutions.

She said every day he concocted a new excuse, as he did not want to go to court and be held accountable.

He refused to undergo medical examination on the pretext of threat to life, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran got relief without a personal appearances. She said one the one side was law whereas on the other side was ” Ladla” ( darling).

The minister said all should be treated equally by the law.