Weather pundits clear-sighted about Ramazan moon

Pakistan Pakistan Weather pundits clear-sighted about Ramazan moon

According to the forecast, the moon is expected to be sighted on March 22 (29th day of Sha'aban).

11 March,2023 01:19 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Ramazan moon is expected to be sighted in the country on March 22.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the first day of the holy month in Pakistan will be March 23. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has called a meeting to see the moon of the holy month in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital Peshawar to ensure inception of Ramazan the same day.

According to the forecast, the moon is expected to be sighted on March 22 (29th day of Sha’aban).

Aftab Akbar Durrani, the ministry secretary, said it was expected that a unanimous decision on beginning of the holy month would be taken all over the country.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said meetings of zonal committees also would be held the same day.