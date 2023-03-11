Maryam Nawaz says only PML-N can iron out inflation

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz says only PML-N can iron out inflation

The weekly inflation rate in Pakistan has surged to 42.27 per cent

11 March,2023 02:38 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed that only her party could combat inflation which continues to surge, making it difficult for the poor segments of society to have a square meal.

Amid spiralling food prices, the weekly inflation rate in Pakistan surged to 42.27 per cent – highest weekly YoY number since September last – on an annual basis during the outgoing week as the cash-strapped country implemented conditions laid forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled loan programme.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded a rise of 1.37% until March 9, with major increase observed in the prices of food items.

Read More: Inflation surges to 42.27pc in Pakistan amid IMF delay

Maryam Nawaz stated this while chairing a party meeting in Faisalabad where organisational structure of the party was reviewed and recommendations for enhancing cooperation among PML-N wings were discussed. She said the PML-N was the only party that could reduce inflation and put the country on the road to prosperity. She reiterated her demand for equal standards of justice in the country.

Lamenting unethical social media practices, Maryam Nawaz asked the PML-N workers to play their role to combat such trends. The social media wing of PML-N had to take up the responsibility to end the hatred in society, she said.