SC to hear plea for president's disqualification on March 15
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has given the hearing date for the case of disqualification of President Arif Alvi.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan will preside over the two-member bench of the apex court on March 15 to decide the case.
It was pleaded before the court to disqualify the president under Article 62 (1) in an application filed in the Supreme Court.