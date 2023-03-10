SC to hear plea for president's disqualification on March 15

SC sets hearing date for plea related to president’s disqualification

10 March,2023 05:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has given the hearing date for the case of disqualification of President Arif Alvi.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan will preside over the two-member bench of the apex court on March 15 to decide the case.

It was pleaded before the court to disqualify the president under Article 62 (1) in an application filed in the Supreme Court.



