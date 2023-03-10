PM Shehbaz will be responsible if any institution refused to cooperate in elections: Parvez Elahi

Elahi takes dig at PDM for ‘escaping elections’

10 March,2023 05:05 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be responsible if any institution of the state refuses to cooperate in terms of holding the elections.

Mr Elahi held a meeting with other PTI leaders to discuss the matter of elections. He said as per the constitution, no institution could refuse to extend support in elections.

He recounted how the election date for Punjab elections had been announced on the order of the apex court.

"If Shehbaz Sharif will create any obstacles in connection with the implementation of the apex court’s order over ensuring to hold the elections. Then he will be sent packing like former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani."

Lashing out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying, "Soon the interior minister will be held accountable."

He pinned hope on forming the government in Punjab as the date of the elections in the province had been announced.

Mr Elahi lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, "This is the first government that is badly escaping from holding the elections.