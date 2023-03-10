Punjab election: ECP appoints returning officers

10 March,2023 05:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Punjab appointed district returning, returning and assistant returning officers for the election in Punjab.

As per the notification released by the ECP, in the 36 districts of Punjab, deputy commissioners were granted the status of district returning officers. The polls would be held on April, 30.

Deputy Secretary Irrigation Capt (r) Waseem was appointed Lahore returning officer. The returning officer (RO) and assistant returning officers were appointed in the 29 constituencies.

In Lahore, the election would be held from the PPP 144 to PPP 173. In short, bureaucrats were appointed as ROs in the 297 constituencies of Punjab.

