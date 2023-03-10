Sardar Khetran granted bail in Barkhan murders case

QUETTA (Dunya News) – In a latest development in the Barkhan killings case, Balochistan Communications and Works Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was given bail on Friday.

It was reported few weeks before that three people were reported to be illegally detained since 2019 in an unlawful prison run by Khetran, who belonhed to Balochistan Awami Party, a party aligned with the government.

Khetran’s lawyer, Advocate Manzoor Rehmani, said his client was innocent and no charges were proved against his client.

Session Judge Malik Sujhao Din approved the bail on Rs500,000 surety bonds on “lack of evidence”.

Last month, the bodies of a woman and two men were found in the illegal private jail of Khetran. The woman was identified as Granaz, the wife of Khan Muhammad Marri and her two sons.

Later, the authorities recovered Granaz and her daughter and son. Meanwhile, two other sons were recovered from Kohlu.

Sexual Abuse

Later, Dr Ayesha Faiz of Civil Hospital Quetta said the girl held in the prison of Khetran was sexually abused while the marks of torture were visible on her body. She added no sign og abuse with the boy was found.

Victims narrate story

Granaz, in a message released on Sunday, said her six sons were not allowed to meet with one another and they were kept in different rooms. They were forced to work for the minister. “It was a horrible experience that we can’t forget,” she added.

One of her sons said, “Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran used to to torture us and kept in tight security.”

