Lahore court grants interim bail to Qureshi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A session’s court of Lahore on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a hooliganism case registered by the Race Course police.

Additional Session's Judge Nadeem Hasan Wasir heard the bail plea of Qureshi in the case of blocking road and interfering with the smooth working of the government.

The judge ordered Qureshi to furnish bail bond worth Rs50,000 and be part of police investigation.

Talking to media after the hearing, Qureshi said that the PTI was the only party that respected the law. “We have always respected the judiciary and will continue to do so in the future,” he added.

He criticised the police brutality on March 8 rally of the PTI. “Police attacked innocent people and women, windows of dozens of cars were broken with sticks,” he continued.

Qureshi said that a PTI worker was tortured to death by police. The media recorded the police brutality. The postmortem report clearly mentioned that the worker was tortured.

He lamented that an FIR was registered by the police instead of the father of the slain worker.

The PTI vice chairman said that human rights were being violated; the world has taken notice of the injustice done to the worker. The March 8 incident was the continuation of brutal operation launched against the party on May 25.

He said that a PTI worker was killed and cases were registered against Imran Khan and the party leadership.