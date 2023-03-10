Bird-hit incident forces plane to make emergency landing at Karachi airport

Civil Aviation sources say bird-hit caused considerable damage to plane engine

10 March,2023 02:02 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The pilot of a Dubai-bound foreign airline flight had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport after a bird-hit incident.

The Civil Aviation Authority sources said a bird hit the foreign airline after it took off from the Karachi airport, causing considerable damage to the plane engine.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after the bird hit the plane. The airport sources said the passengers were shifted to transit lounge.