More than 20 adobe houses catch fire in Tharparkar

Fire extinguishers' delay in response enrages victims

10 March,2023 05:35 pm

THARPARKAR (Dunya News) – More than 20 adobe houses on Friday caught fire in the city of Mithi prompting the owners to evacuate immediately.

Reports said that residents were all up on their own to extinguish the fire as there was only one van of the fire extinguisher squad that posed difficulty for them to cover all the burnt houses.

The victims surrounded the PPP district president over the delay in response by the fire extinguisher squad. They asked him when the fire vehicles would arrive as all their belongings had gone to ashes.