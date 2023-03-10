US supports constructive dialogue between Pakistan, India to resolve dispute

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said US is ready to play its role if both countries agree

10 March,2023 07:29 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Thursday, said that the United States supports a constructive dialogue and meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and India, reiterating that it's for Islamabad and New Delhi to decide on the nature of that dialogue.

The US is ready to play its role if both the countries agree, it added. Ned Price, in response to a question, refused any meditating role for the US for talks between India and Pakistan.

"Because these are decisions for the countries themselves. If they agree on a particular role for the United States, the United States is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that we responsibly can," Price said.

"Analysts believe that the United States has the power and authority to mediate between the two partners. Pakistan and India are partners of yours, so why don't you just mediate?" he was asked.

"Ultimately, it is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which Pakistan and India engage one another. What we support is constructive dialogue, meaningful diplomacy between Pakistan and India, in the first instance to resolve longstanding conflicts," Price said.

The United States, he said, supports constructive dialogue. "We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve, again, another set of longstanding disputes. We are a partner. We are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate. But ultimately, these are decisions that Pakistan and India themselves are going to have to make," he said.

