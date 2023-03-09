COAS Asim Munir stresses socio-economic development in Balochistan

Says handful of miscreants cannot shake the resolve of people

09 March,2023 11:26 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday emphasised socio-economic development in Balochistan during a visit to Gwadar.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was briefed on the prevailing security situation, Formation's operational preparedness for CPEC’s security, and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

The Army Chief appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan. He interacted with local notables, elected representatives, and people from different walks of life.

While interacting, COAS emphasised that a handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces, committed to ensuring peace and prosperity. He laid particular emphasis on the socio-economic development of the area.

Meanwhile, he also announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports, and livelihood.

