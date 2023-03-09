Ten of family hospitalized after eating poisonous food in Qambar

09 March,2023 03:30 am

QAMBAR (Dunya News) – Ten members of a family were hospitalized after consuming poisonous food in Qambar in Sindh province on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, ten people fell unconscious after having dinner in Faisal Colony area of Qambar. Rescue teams with the help of local residents shifted the affected persons to Hospital.

Rescue sources informed women and children were among the affected persons. They also informed that that three persons were in critical condition.

