Kundi foresees PPP clean sweep in polls

Polls should be held as per constitution: Faisal Kundi

08 March,2023 09:34 pm

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Faisal Karim Kundi claimed on Wednesday that his party will make a clean sweep of elections.

Addressing an event, Mr Kundi expressed his views over the potential arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, "If the courts give a ruling in connection with the arrest of Imran Khan, he will be arrested."

Speaking about the elections, Mr Kundi said, “The polls should be held as per the constitution”.

