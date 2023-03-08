In-focus

Kundi foresees PPP clean sweep in polls

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Faisal Karim Kundi claimed on Wednesday that his party will make a clean sweep of elections.

Addressing an event, Mr Kundi expressed his views over the potential arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, "If the courts give a ruling in connection with the arrest of Imran Khan, he will be arrested."

Speaking about the elections, Mr Kundi said, “The polls should be held as per the constitution”.
 

