Governor dilly-dallying on election date, reveals inside story

08 March,2023 10:08 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – An inside story that emerged on Wednesday revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali resorted to delaying tactics over the date of elections.

Sources said ECP was not able to get the election date from the governor despite the former saying polls were to be held within the constitutional time period.

The governor replied there was lawlessness coupled with instability in the province while saying the election campaign would be difficult to run in such atmosphere.

He said there was a need for a dialogue with the relevant security institution as instability would affect the conduct of free and fair elections.

