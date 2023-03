Security reasons: Imran Khan decides against going to capital

08 March,2023 10:24 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday decided to not go to Islamabad due to security reasons.

Sources said Imran Khan had a meeting with legal experts after which the decision was taken.

The PTI said Imran Khan would only appear in the capital for his appearance in court.