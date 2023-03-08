PML-N leader Chaudhry Saqlain joins PTI

Saqlain vows all-out support to Fawad Chaudhry in PP-25

08 March,2023 08:29 pm

DINA (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Chaudhry Saqlain called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday at the latter's Zaman Park residence and joined the PTI.

On this occasion, Mr Saqlain said that he will extend his all-out support to Fawad Chaudhry in constituency PP-25 and try his all-out efforts to make him successful.

Fawad Chaudhary, Ejaz Chaudhary, and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

