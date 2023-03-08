Govt resorts to cowardly tactics of torturing women, elders: Ali Zaidi

Pakistan Pakistan Govt resorts to cowardly tactics of torturing women, elders: Ali Zaidi

Zaidi fires a broadside at Sanaullah

08 March,2023 08:51 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Zaidi said on Wednesday that the government was resorting to cowardly tactics of torturing women and elders.

Speaking to media, Mr Zaidi said, "The dictatorial attitude of the government led the country to disastrous situation. The rulers have already entered a panic situation ahead of the launch of the electoral campaign."

He launched a broadside at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying, "The country whose interior minister sold drugs could not hope for the best."