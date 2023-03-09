Woman killed in road mishap in Khanpur

09 March,2023 03:23 am

KHANPUR (Dunya News) – A woman was killed in a road accident in Khanpur, a tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province, on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Bagh-o-Bahar Road in Khanpur where a motorcycle collided with a donkey cart due to which a woman fell on the road and a tractor trolley coming from behind crushed her to death.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

