SHC annuls notification of by-elections on Sindh's nine constituencies

Court adjourns hearing until March 25

07 March,2023 12:34 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday annulled a notification of by-elections on nine National Assembly (NA) constituencies of the province scheduled to be held on March 16.

The court heard the plea against the acceptance of the resignations tendered by nine PTI MNAs. The lawyer representing the PTI argued that stay orders had been issued against such pleas in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Balochistan. Meanwhile, an independent candidate, Qais Mansoor Sheikh, requested to become a petitioner to which the court responded by issuing the notices.

Later, the SHC adjourned the hearing until March 25.