PTI approaches SHC to stop Karachi by-polls

Pakistan Pakistan PTI approaches SHC to stop Karachi by-polls

LHC had restored MNAs to their seats

25 February,2023 02:06 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Saturday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) against holding by-polls in Karachi.

Appellants including Aftab Siddiqui, Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, Ataullah Khan, Faheem Khan, Aftab Jehangir, and others filed a plea stating that the elections could not be held on March 16 after the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order reinstating the MNAs to their seats. “The ECP’s notification of holding the elections must be annulled and appellants should be restored”, the plea added.