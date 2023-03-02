SHC issues notice to ECP over denotifying PTI MNAs

SHC issues notice to ECP over denotifying PTI MNAs

Court fixes plea for hearing on March 7

02 March,2023 12:51 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had notified the acceptance of resignations tendered by PTI MNAs.

A two-member bench, headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmad Ali Sheikh, heard the plea filed by the PTI MNAs, stating that the MNAs had been denotified by the ECP in violation of the law as the Speaker National Assembly had not followed the law. “The ECP’s notification should be annulled,” the plea added.

The CJ inquired why they had brought the matter to the court in urgency. The PTI lawyer argued that as the by-election was scheduled to be held on March 16, their plea should be heard at the earliest. The CJ remarked that the court would issue a verdict after hearing the plea thoroughly.

The court later issued notices to the ECP and fixed the plea for hearing on March 7.