Demonstrations outside courts banned in Islamabad after judicial complex incident

02 March,2023 10:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A ban has been imposed on demonstration outside courts in the federal capital owing to security reasons, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the Islamabad police said section 144 was already in force, adding that security had been put on high alert in view of threats including terrorism. He said only lawyers, journalists and relevant persons would be allowed to enter premises of courts.

The development comes a day after police lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and 21 other party leaders for vandalism at the judicial complex in Islamabad.

The vandalism was observed when Mr Khan appeared before courts in cases pertaining to terrorism, murder attempt, Toshakhana and prohibited funding.

The police reported that PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, Hammad Azhar, Raja Basharat among others were also nominated in the First Information Report (FIR). The FIR stated that Mr Khan had reached the complex with a plethora of enraged PTI activists who threatened the police and other security officials and destroyed public property and CCTV cameras. Separate cases have been registered for creating chaos at the judicial complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier, the police had lodged a terrorism case but there were no reports of nomination of PTI chief and other leaders. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that case would be lodged against those who created chaos in Islamabad’s judicial complex.