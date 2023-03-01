FIR lodged against Imran, PTI leaders for vandalism at judicial complex

Pakistan Pakistan FIR lodged against Imran, PTI leaders for vandalism at judicial complex

Separate cases lodged for chaos at complex, IHC

01 March,2023 01:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and 21 other PTI leaders for vandalism at the judicial complex.

Mr Khan had, earlier, appeared before courts in cases pertaining to terrorism, murder attempt, Toshakhana and prohibited funding and the judicial complex saw vandalism.

The police reported that PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, Hammad Azhar, Raja Basharat among others were also nominated in the First Information Report (FIR). The FIR stated that Mr Khan had reached the complex with a plethora of enraged PTI activists who threatened the police and other security officials and destroyed public property and CCTV cameras. Separate cases have been registered for creating chaos at the judicial complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier, the police had lodged a terrorism case but there were no reports of nomination of PTI chief and other leaders. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that case would be lodged against those who created chaos in Islamabad’s judicial complex. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted interim bail to Mr Khan until March 9 in the Toshakhana case hours after non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for him in the case as he had failed to appear before the court on multiple instances.