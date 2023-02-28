Case will be lodged for creating chaos in judicial complex: Rana Sanaullah

Imran granted bail despite creating chaos

28 February,2023 05:24 pm

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday case would be lodged against those who created chaos in Islamabad’s judicial complex.

His statement comes in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s appearance before the courts in four cases pertaining to Toshakhana, prohibited funding, terrorism, and attempted murder.

Talking to the media, he said around 400 people stormed the banking court, tore uniforms of police personnel, and broke window panes of the complex. “It is a lamentable fact that he [Mr Khan] was granted bail despite creating the chaos”, he added. If he [Mr Khan] was treated this way, he said, it would lead to such incidents in the future.

He said all were equal before the law and strict action would be taken against the violators.