Case will be lodged for creating chaos in judicial complex: Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan
Imran granted bail despite creating chaos
SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday case would be lodged against those who created chaos in Islamabad’s judicial complex.
His statement comes in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s appearance before the courts in four cases pertaining to Toshakhana, prohibited funding, terrorism, and attempted murder.
Talking to the media, he said around 400 people stormed the banking court, tore uniforms of police personnel, and broke window panes of the complex. “It is a lamentable fact that he [Mr Khan] was granted bail despite creating the chaos”, he added. If he [Mr Khan] was treated this way, he said, it would lead to such incidents in the future.
He said all were equal before the law and strict action would be taken against the violators.
Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted interim bail to Mr Khan until March 9 in the Toshakhana case hours after non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for him in the case as he had failed to appear before the court on multiple instances. On the other hand, an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital granted interim bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and a banking court approved his pre-arrest bail in the prohibited funding case.