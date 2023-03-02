PM Shehbaz, CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad discuss security situation

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz, CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad discuss security situation

PM Shehbaz, CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad discuss security situation

02 March,2023 10:55 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dunya News reported.

The CJCSC and premier exchanged views on overall security situation in the country and professional matters of the Pakistan’s armed forces during the meeting at the Prime Minister’s House.

Gen Sahir, who was promoted to the rank in November last, also held a meeting with the prime minister following his promotion. The premier had congratulated Gen Sahir on assuming the responsibilities of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

He had also appreciated the professional capability and performance of General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in the Pakistan Army.

Calling the Pakistan Army a precious national asset, the prime minister said the leadership of the two most competent officers would further strengthen the country’s defence.

