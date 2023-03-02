Sheikh Rashid files exemption plea to skip indictment in Zardari remarks case

Petition states the AML chief is on bedrest due to health issues

02 March,2023 09:18 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Thursday file a plea seeking exemption from appearance before a court in the federal capital for indictment in a case pertaining to allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The petition stated the former interior minister was unable to attend the hearing as he was on the bedrest due to health issues. A medical report was also attached to the plea.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir was expected to frame charges against the AML chief today as the investigation officer had submitted a challan in the case registered at the Aabpara police station earlier this month for accusing Mr Zardari of hatching a plot to kill PTI chairman Imran Khan.

On Feb 18, Sheikh Rashid requested the court to adjourn the case till March 15 as he had to attend a conference on March 2. The judge said he could not adjourn the case for long as challan had been submitted by police.

On Feb 16, he was released from the Adiala Jail more than two weeks after he was arrested by the Islamabad police for allegations against Mr Zardari. He walked free from the prison after securing bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

