Sheikh Rashid strikes a defiant note after release from Adiala Jail

16 February,2023 07:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has been released from Adiala Jail hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved his bail in a case pertaining to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir issued Sheikh Rashid’s release orders on the direction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and his lawyers reached Adiala Jail with the release orders.

A number of party workers were present outside Adiala Jail at the time of his release and showered his car with flowers.

Speaking to the media after his release, the AML chief said he had forgiven everyone who was involved in his arrest but also warned of filing a case if the belongings including watches were not returned.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day after hearing arguments from Barrister Salman Akram Raja, the counsel for the former interior minister, and Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon in the case. The court has ordered the AML chief to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

During the hearing, Mr Raja said his client gave a statement that was broadcast on news channels, adding that there was no evidence that Sheikh Rashid’s statement caused confrontation between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The government lawyer said the AML chief was a senior politician and he should exercise extra caution while giving statements. He said Sheikh Rashid publicly abused Asif Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. At which, Mr Raja contended that the advocate general was giving irrelevant arguments.

An investigation officer in the case told the court that he obtained details of Sheikh Rashid’s statement from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), adding that the former interior minister said he received information about murder plot allegations against Asif Zardari from PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said the AML chief could not provide evidence regarding the allegations.

The advocate general said if Sheikh Rashid submitted an undertaking of not repeating the crime, the court could decide on his bail plea.

On Feb 10, Mr Ahmed had filed a bail plea in the high court after a judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court rejected the same. Mr Ahmed argued the case registered against him was politically motivated. He said the case was registered on a complaint by a third party.

Saying he was ready to submit surety bonds, the seasoned politician pleaded the court to grant him bail in the case.

The Islamabad police had arrested the former interior minister on Feb 2 after a case was registered at the Aabpara police station against him for accusing the PPP co-chairman of hatching a plot to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Following his arrest, a court approved his two-day physical remand and later he was sent on the judicial remand for 14 days.

Sheikh Rashid is currently detained at the Adiala Jail after a court in Islamabad approved his 14-day judicial remand in the Zaradri remarks case.