Atta Tarar slams Imran for faking health issues

16 February,2023 06:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) Attaullah Tarar lashed out at Imran Khan that he wants the courts to give him clean chit while sitting in his Zaman Park residence.

In his press conference, Mr Tarar said “Imran Khan used health issues as excuses to escape Toshakhana and Tyrian White cases. He addresses the nation with 2 flags on sides and thinks he is still the PM. He tried to forge a fake medical report in Bani Gala, and now he has called a team of doctors at his Zaman Park residence.”

He added, “Imran Khan is healthy and fit, he only fears the court hearings, it is heard that he shed a few tears fearing his arrest, also the hearing was delayed six time. There is a need for medical board in Pakistan to expose such cases.”

Atta Tarar slammed the PTI Chief by saying that he started “Jail Bharo Tehreek” but it proved to be of no use, if they planned on actually doing something about it, they would not have put forth requests and pleas. He added, “Mr Khan is used to getting relief while sitting at home.”