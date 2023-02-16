Talal assails Imran over IMF agreement

Talal takes dig at Imran

16 February,2023 05:43 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his tenure.

Speaking to media, Mr Chaudhry said, “Let the people of the country decide for themselves who is responsible for the skyrocketing inflation.” Talking about Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Mr Chaudhry said, "Dar had not wasted four months, but he tried his all-out efforts to not exert pressure on the masses."

Taking a jibe at Mr Khan, Mr Chaudhry said, "Like Imran, we could also opt to make lies, but we chose the difficult path to get the country out of the quagmire."

Schooling Mr Khan for not presenting himself before the court, Mr Chaudhry said, "There is a dire need of a system of justice, where every citizen should be equal."

