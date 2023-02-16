Siraj sees JI vital to take country out of quagmire

Pakistan Pakistan Siraj sees JI vital to take country out of quagmire

Siraj takes jibe at PDM

16 February,2023 06:26 pm

GOJRA (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq lambasted on Thursday his political opponents, saying the masses had no choice but to vote for his party to get the country out of its quagmire.

Mr Haq said at an event in response to the increase in the price of petroleum products (POL), "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also obeys the International Monetary Fund (IMF)."He added everything, including the POL products and gas went on to witness a whooping hike."

Reminding the premier of one of his statements, Mr Haq said, "Shehbaz Sharif has not sold his clothes. But, he forced the masses to face severe economic hardships."

