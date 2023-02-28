Police lodge terrorism case against PTI activists for chaos in judicial complex

Pakistan Pakistan Police lodge terrorism case against PTI activists for chaos in judicial complex

Police arrested 25 people carrying weapons

28 February,2023 08:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday lodged a terrorism case as the judicial complex was mired by chaos when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan appeared before the courts at the capital’s judicial complex.

The case's statement maintained that the leaders of a political party were leading a plethora of people and they incited them to violence and chaos. Other than that, public property was vandalized. The police stated that 25 people carrying weapons including a Kalashnikov gun were arrested while raids were being conducted to search for others.