Police lodge terrorism case against PTI activists for chaos in judicial complex
Pakistan
Police arrested 25 people carrying weapons
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday lodged a terrorism case as the judicial complex was mired by chaos when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan appeared before the courts at the capital’s judicial complex.
The case's statement maintained that the leaders of a political party were leading a plethora of people and they incited them to violence and chaos. Other than that, public property was vandalized. The police stated that 25 people carrying weapons including a Kalashnikov gun were arrested while raids were being conducted to search for others.
Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that case would be lodged against those who created chaos in Islamabad’s judicial complex. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted interim bail to Mr Khan until March 9 in the Toshakhana case hours after non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for him in the case as he had failed to appear before the court on multiple instances. On the other hand, an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital granted interim bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and a banking court approved his pre-arrest bail in the prohibited funding case.