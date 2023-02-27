Shah Mehmood Qureshi being treated unjustly in jail: Zain Qureshi

Will not file for Shah's bail

27 February,2023 10:11 pm

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi said on Monday the treatment being meted out to his father in the Attock jail was the worst example of the violation of fundamental human rights.

Mr Shah was the first to have courted arrest as the PTI's Jail Bharo Tehreek (JBT) took off on Feb 22 along with other PTI stalwarts including Asad Umar, Omar Cheema and others. Police detained Mr Shah for 30 days in the jail.

Talking to the media outside the jail, he said PTI chief Imran Khan would lead the Tehreek and court arrest as well when he was permitted by the doctors. “Mr Shah is being given lesser rights than those detained under Article 302 and he was also barred from performing Jummah prayer inside the jail”, he added.

He said Mr Shah had been active in politics for forty years adding that he was elected eleven times to the National Assembly (NA) and appointed the minister for external affairs twice. “We are not desirous of special privileges from the government but basic facilities”, he added. He would not move the court, he said, for his father’s bail.

Commenting on the JBT, he said the PTI leadership had created history by courting arrests adding that only activists used to court arrests in history. “Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah should learn from the time he spent in jail and revise his actions”, he added.