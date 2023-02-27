PTI names Shah Mahmood Qureshi for NA opposition leader's slot

Pakistan Pakistan PTI names Shah Mahmood Qureshi for NA opposition leader's slot

PTI names Shah Mahmood Qureshi for NA opposition leader’s slot

27 February,2023 07:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday nominated the party’s senior leader and former foreign minster Shah Mahmood Qureshi as a candidate for opposition leader slot in the National Assembly.



The former ruling party has also submitted nominations papers in the Lower House. In the papers, it stated that the opposition leader should be from PTI as it has the majority of the members in the Assembly.

Also read: PTI lawmakers demand resignation withdrawal from NA



It further stated that the necessary action should be initiated for the change of the opposition leader because the new opposition leader and the prime minister have to consult with over the appointment of the NAB chairman.