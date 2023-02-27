Finance ministry overviews action on PM's austerity drive

Pakistan Finance ministry overviews action on PM's austerity drive

Directs ministries to slash expenses by 15pc

27 February,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Finance on Monday overviewed the actions taken on the austerity drive initiated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the first meeting of the monitoring committee.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting which Secretary of Finance briefed the meeting on the actions taken so far. The secretary said the ministry had directed the concerned ministries and divisions to act on the drive. “All federal secretaries have been directed to slash their ministries’ expenses by 15pc”, he added.

On the other hand, the committee also directed complete action in taking luxury cars back from ministers.