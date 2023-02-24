Khawaja Saad demands 'immediate justice' for Barkhan victims

Khetran's arrest and recovery of victims not enough

24 February,2023 09:43 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said the recovery of Barkhan abductees and the arrest of Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in connection with their murders were not enough as justice for the victims of the Barkhan incident.

Earlier, six family members of Khan Muhammad Marri including his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and four sons, Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar, and Sattar, who were abducted from Balochistan’s Barkhan district, had been rescued by the security forces. Khetran had been accused of putting them in his ‘self-made jail’ and inflicting torture and sexual abuse on them resulting in the presumed deaths of two of Marri’s sons and his wife.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Rafique wrote, “The state should have sprung into action against the powerful murderer in time as the culprit and his accomplices deserve daily court hearings followed by an immediate verdict”.

Giran Naz's husband Khan Muhammad Marri had, earlier, accused Khetran of forcing him into testifying against the minister's son Inam Shah. His statement came in the wake of claims on the media that Khetran's son Inam Shah had conspired against his father to topple him out of government.

He said he was the minister's servant and only Khetran was behind the incident adding that Khetran had three private jails which imprisoned children, women, and the elderly. "I had escaped his jail but he killed two of my sons", he added. He came to know, he said, that security forces had recovered members of his family but the girl was unidentifiable, so she could be anyone's daughter.