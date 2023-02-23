BNP wants Khetran removed as minister over Barkhan killings

BNP vows to move no-confidence motion against Bizenjo if no action taken

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan National Party (BNP) on Thursday demanded the Balochistan government to initiate proceedings against and remove Minister for Communications and Construction Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran who had received the public’s ire after dead bodies were found in his alleged self-made prison in Barkhan.

Taking to Twitter, the BNP warned, “The failure of the Balochistan government to remove the minister will lead to the initiation of a no-confidence movement against Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo”.

Earlier, six family members of Khan Muhammad Marri including his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and four sons, Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar, and Sattar, who were abducted from Balochistan’s Barkhan district had been rescued by the security forces .

45-year-old Giran Naz, 18-year-old Farzana and 12-year-old Imran were rescued from mountainous area of Sibi range Kohlu while 19-year-old Abdul Hameed was rescued from Daki by the levies. Later forces also rescued 15-year-old Ghaffar, and 11-year-old Sattar.

A day ago, the police arrested the minister for his alleged connection with the brutal murder of three people in Barkhan district.