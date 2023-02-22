Abdul Rehman Khetran arrested in Barkhan murders case

Pakistan Pakistan Abdul Rehman Khetran arrested in Barkhan murders case

Abdul Rehman Khetran arrested in Barkhan murders case

22 February,2023 09:43 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday arrested Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in his alleged connection with the brutal murder of three people in Barkhan district.



In this regard, Police said that minister has been apprehended on suspicion of killing three individuals, prompting protests that have now entered their second day in Quetta, with demonstrators calling for justice.



Also read: Barkhan protesters continue sit-in against gruesome murders

Muhammad Marri, whose three family members were murdered has accused Abdul Rehman of keeping his five other family members in a "private jail".



A few days ago, a video of the release of a woman from a private prison with the Holy Quran in her hand was revealed on social media. The woman accused Balochistan Communications Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran of having imprisoned her along with her sons in a private jail.



Earlier, Police registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 34, 202 and 302 (qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code.



Minister alleges son's involvement



On the other hand, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran denied the allegations and blamed one of his sons, Inam Shah, for the conspiracy.



Rejecting the charge of killing three people and running a private prison, he said a conspiracy had been hatched to damage his reputation. The minister said there is a nefarious attempt to deprive them of the right of regional politics, some elements are conspiring against them to destroy the peace of the region.



He claimed that Inam recorded the woman's statement and that he wanted to become a Sardar. Khetran said he was ready to appear in the investigation and won't resign.



Zia Langau pens letter to security agencies for Barkhan hostages' recovery

The Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langau has written a letter to the law enforcement agencies for the recovery of the hostages of Murri tribe following the Barkhan incident.



The letter states that the protection of the lives of the people is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies.



The letter followed the discovery of the dead bodies of a woman and her two sons from a well in Barkhan area on Tuesday. A few days ago, a video of the release of the woman from a private prison with the Holy Quran in her hand was revealed on social media.