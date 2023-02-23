Barkhan: Three abducted rescued, deceased woman's post-mortem completed

Pakistan Pakistan Barkhan: Three abducted rescued, deceased woman's post-mortem completed

Deceased aged 17 to 18 was sexually abused, acid was thrown to hide her identity, Police Surgeon

23 February,2023 01:06 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Three people including Giran Naz, her daughter and a son who were abducted from Balochistan’s Barkhan district have been rescued.

The post-mortem of the woman killed in Barkhan incident has also been completed. According to sources the murdered was not 45-year-old Giran Naz but a 17-year-old girl who is yet to be identified while two sons of Mohammad Khan Marri are said to be among the murdered.

Police surgeon Dr. Ayesha told that one of the body found in the well was of a girl aged between 17 and 18 years. She added that the victim was sexually abused and tortured. Three bullets were fired on the deceased girl’s head while acid was thrown on the face and neck to hide her identity.

The doctor told that the post-mortem of the other two bodies has also been completed according to which both were tortured and killed.

