Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting

Meeting will deliberate three-point agenda

22 February,2023 09:58 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet to deliberate a three-point agenda on Wednesday.

The power division will present a report on the hours-long power breakdown in the country, an inter-ministerial committee will submit a report on Toshakhana , and supply of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving drugs to Afghanistan under humanitarian assistance through the Wagah-Attari border will also make a part of the agenda. On the other hand, the power division will brief the cabinet on the action on the energy conservation plan incepted by the PM.