Pakistan Pakistan PM gives a nod to approve Lawyers Protection Act

22 February,2023 04:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given permission to approve the Lawyers Protection Act. This was announced during a meeting of Prime Minister with a delegation of bar representatives from across the country in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Lawyers Protection Act will be presented for approval in the next meeting of the cabinet.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said lawyers have strived for the supremacy of the law for a long time. He assured the delegation that the government will address the concerns of the bar councils. PM Shehbaz said the previous government played havoc with all institutions due to incompetence.

The Prime Minister assured the lawyers that the government would hold consultations with the lawyers regarding the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.

Regarding the demand of the bar council representatives for a right to appeal on suo motu notice of the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister asked them to present a draft bill in this regard. He assured the bar members that the government would table the said bill in the parliament.

The members of the delegation also apprised the Prime Minister of the issues confronting the Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Council as well as the provincial bar councils. The Prime Minister assured them of the immediate resolution of their genuine issues.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister congratulated the newly elected official bearers of the bar councils. The Prime Minister said the struggle of the lawyers' community is key for the supremacy of the constitution and law in the country and praised their sacrifices in this regard.

