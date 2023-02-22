Ishaq Dar commends Chinese support in challenging times

Pakistan and China reiterated to further expedite the successful implementation of CPEC projects.

22 February,2023 04:30 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has commended the support of Chinese leadership to Pakistan in its challenging times.

He was talking to Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of China Pang Chunxue who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The two sides reiterated to further expedite the successful implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for mutual benefits of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the progress on CPEC projects and resolved to accelerate and enhance mutual cooperation. They discussed about further deepening these ties in economic as well as financial sectors, the statement added.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister highlighted the long-standing and deep-rooted brotherly ties between both countries and shared that China and Pakistan have strong bilateral relations in a number of economic avenues.

He commended the support of Chinese leadership to Pakistan in its challenging times and shared various economic measures taken by the government to bring the economy on progressive path.

Ms. Pang Chunxue appreciated the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting the fiscal and monetary stability.

She shared good will gestures and assured the continuous support of Chinese government to Pakistan and added that her government stands with people of Pakistan and is willing to provide every possible assistance.

