ANP also decides against contesting by-polls

21 February,2023 10:52 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Awami National Party also decided to not participate in the National Assembly by-elections.

ANP’s Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan said a so-called political party was playing with the electoral politics. Earlier,

billions of rupees were wasted and right now the economic affairs of the country would not allow spending millions on the by-polls.

He added the ANP had also nominated candidates for 18 constituencies and it was ever ready for the elections while mentioning Pakistan Democratic Movement also requested the ANP for this decision.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had also abstained from contesting by-polls.



