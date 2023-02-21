Hammad fires a broadside at PML-N

Hammad lambasts Dar, Miftah

21 February,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hammad Azhar launched on Tuesday a broadside at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claiming the party had been bludgeoned.

Speaking to media, Mr Azhar expressed his thoughts on the economic situation. He took a dig at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying, "Dar had devastated the country’s economy." Mr Azhar also berated former federal minister Miftah Ismail.

Speaking about the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Azhar said, "Reaching a deal with the IMF is not going to help the country."

He lamented the increasing unemployment and closure of industries.

Mr Azhar took a dig at the coalition government over the economic strategy, saying, "The incumbent government has no economic plan to take the country out of the quagmire."

Raising his voice against the “skyrocketing inflation”, Mr Azhar said, "How could the masses bear the burden of school fees and an electricity bill?” He claimed as a result of the massive increase in the price of petroleum products (POL), people were now forced to drop their children off on foot.

Reiterating the importance of the elections, Mr Azhar said only transparent elections could take the country out of the crisis.

